As part of its campaign the group will be running a ‘Cancel The Cut’ stall at Bulwell Market, from 10am today (Friday, July 16).

Phil Jackson, Nottingham Unite Community secretary, said: "£20 for many families has been a lifeline, and shows that poverty and hardship is becoming more and more widespread. Ending the ‘uplift’ now would be cruel and unforgiveable.

"We now demand that the Government actually listens.

Campaigners will be in Bulwell Market

"For more than a decade the poorest communities have faced austerity and cuts. The pandemic has created even more inequality, and financial insecurity continues to grow.

"The lives of the poorest become more precarious and more vulnerable and their families suffer.

"We demand the Government continues the pay the £20 top up/uplift after the September deadline.

"We know that £20 is not enough, but this lifeline should not be cut.

" The latest figures show that cutting the £20 could force up to 1.2 million into poverty, increase foodbank use and hit children hard. We must resist this.

"Nottingham Unite Community want Universal Credit scrapped.

"Univeral Credit doesn’t lift people out of poverty it traps them in it.

"We hope that the Cancel The Cut stall on Bulwell Market will be the first of more campaigns locally against this Tory Government and their cruel cuts.”