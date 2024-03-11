UPDATE: Girl reported missing from Hucknall area has been found
A girl reported missing from the Hucknall area yesterday (Sunday) has been found.
Carly was reported missing at around 4.30am on Sunday, March 10 and police were concerned for her safety.
But, following an appeal on social media, Carly has now been located.
On their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police said: “Carly, who was reported missing from Hucknall on March 10, has been found.
"Thank you for everyone who shared this appeal and helped us to find her.”