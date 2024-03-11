Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carly was reported missing at around 4.30am on Sunday, March 10 and police were concerned for her safety.

But, following an appeal on social media, Carly has now been located.

On their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police said: “Carly, who was reported missing from Hucknall on March 10, has been found.