UPDATE: Missing man Ashley reportedly found safe
A missing man, often seen around Tesco in Hucknall, has been found according to reports
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 8:11 am
Ashley May, 41, was reported missing from the Mansfield area but is known to frequent the area around Tesco at Hucknall.
Police were concerned for his safety but reports on social media from various appeals to find him are now saying he has been found safe and well.
