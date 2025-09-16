UPDATE: Missing teen last seen in Bulwell has been found
A teenager reported missing from Bulwell has been found.
Police were concerned for Dylan’s safety after he was last seen in the Bulwell area at around 6pm on Sunday, September 14.
But, following an appeal on social medial, police report that he has now been found.
Posting on Facebook today (Friday), Nottinghamshire Police said: “Dylan, who was reported as missing from Bulwell on Sunday 14 September has now been located.
"Thank you for your comments and shares.”