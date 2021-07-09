UPDATE: more Hucknall and Bulwell schools allowing a late start on Monday so kids can watch England in Euro 2020 final

Now you have let us know of other local schools who are doing exactly the same thing.

The first school we knew of was Hucknall’s newest, Beardall Fields Primary.

In a message to parents, the head teacher, Katherine Collins kicks off with a line from the song Sweet Caroline, declaring ‘good times never seemed so good’.

A composite photo featuring England manager Gareth Southgate, Italy manager Roberto Mancini, Wembley Stadium and the European Championship trophy (background image by Julian Finney/Getty Images, Mancini photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images, trophy image by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images and Southgate photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

She goes on to confirm: “On Monday, school will be open as normal but registers will close at 10.45 am, allowing for those parents and children who will have had a late night to arrive any time up to this point.

"Let’s hope we are all celebrating an England win.”

In true patriotic style, the head of the school on Kenbrook Road, signs off by saying: “It’s coming home, it’s coming home, football’s coming home. Wherever you are watching, have a great time.”

The decision has drawn parise from parents, for many of whom they have never seen England in the final of a major tournament. Let alone their children.

Let’s hope Miss Collins is right!

Now other parents have posted on our Facebook feed to say their children’s schools are following suit.

The ones we have been notified of are:

Leen Mills Primary, Leen Mills Lane, Hucknall;

Broomhill JUnior School, Broomhill Road, Hucknall;

Stanstead Primary School.

Parents are still urged to check on timings and details with their individual schools.

Is your son or daughter’s school following this lead?

If so drop an email to the Dispatch vis [email protected]

We also want to see photos of you watching the game – and hopefully celebrating – on Sunday night.