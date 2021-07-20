'Use it or lose it' appeal for Hucknall pubs as new Covid freedoms kick into gear

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted on all aspects of the economy and perhaps

none more so that the hospitality sector.

Whilst initiative such as the furlough scheme have been a boon, Nottingham’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) says the only sustainable way to save our pubs is for the public to start using them again.

CAMRA spokesman Andrew Ludlow, of Hucknall, says pubs need your help to bounce back

Now, with many of the Covid-19 regulations previously put into place having been suspended by the government from Monday (July 19), pubs can open to capacity.

And Nottingham CAMRA, which has always championed local pubs, serving real ales and, is backing this with the re-launch of its its ‘Back to the Pub’ campaign and promotion.

The organisation’s secretary, Hucknall’s Andrew Ludlow, said “Local pubs and local

breweries have experienced a very difficult time, and we feel that it is important to do

all we can to help get them back on their feet and to avoid more pub closures.

"It is great to see so many of the Hucknall and Bulwell pubs joining the

promotion”

Damien O’Connor, of Damo’s Bar on Annesley Road in Hucknall, said: “We have always been a promoter of using local pubs and businesses. More so now since Coronavirus.

"With shops and businesses being forced to close with restrictions last year it's been brilliant to see the local community support shops, bars and businesses throughout Hucknall.”

From now and throughout August, pubs displaying the ‘Support your local pub’ poster (see attached) will be part of the campaign/promotion.

To participate in this promotion pub goers only need to visit eight different pubs to