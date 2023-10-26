A video of a tractor “ploughing” through Rufford ford following extensive flooding has been viewed more than a million times – even prompting the police to seek out the driver.

A video – shared by Tom Sunderland on YouTube – shows a tractor driving through the ford on Rufford Lane following extensive flooding in the area as Storm Babet battered the county on Friday, October 20.

The tractor “ploughed” through five feet of flood water “ignoring” the road closure signs.

Inspector Charlotte Ellam, Nottinghamshire Police district commander for Newark and Sherwood, said officers were trying to trace the driver of the tractor.

She said: “We are aware of videos circulating online showing vehicles attempting to drive through Rufford Ford, Rufford Lane, near Ollerton, despite it being flooded.

"Our officers have been provided with a video from the scene appearing to show a vehicle causing damage to street furniture while trying to cross the ford.

"The ford has been closed for some time now, with bollards being placed there to prevent vehicles gaining access, and these will remain in place going forward.

"For obvious reasons, driving through the ford is dangerous, especially at a time when water levels are high, so we'd ask motorists to please respect this closure."

A highways manager from Nottinghamshire Council expressed “concern” over the video.

In the video, the tractor struggles through the water and “appears to move concrete barriers” out of the water, before driving around them.

Following the tractor’s “dangerous” driving, other vehicles can be seen attempting to drive through the ford.