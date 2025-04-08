VIPs and volunteers gather to celebrate official re-opening of Hucknall Flight Test Museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hucknall Flight Test Museum has officially re-opened its doors to the public.

The museum, on Watnall Road, celebrated Hucknall’s role in the flight testing of some of Rolls-Royce’s iconic aeroplane engines and has undergone a major refurbishment.

Many famous Rolls-Royce engines were tested and developed on the historic site, including the famous Merlin which powered the Spitfire and other RAF warplanes during WWII.

The Grade II-listed wing hangars at the site were built in 1944 and house documents, artefacts and exhibits telling the story of the flight and ground testing performed on engine there from 1934 to 1972

Sir Mark Spencer (right) and John Housley cut the ribbon to officially re-open Hucknall Flight Test Museum. Photo: Submitted

Trustees and volunteers of the museum have been working tirelessly to renovate and bring back to life the unique facility for more than seven years.

All that hard work was brought to fruition at a special guest day in April 4 when former Hucknall MP Sir Mark Spencer joined the museum’s oldest member John Housley to carry out the official ribbon-cutting and declare the facility open again.

Sir Mark, posting on his Facebook page, said: “What an honour to be asked to cut the ribbon on the new Hucknall Flight Test Museum .

"A brilliant facility delivered by a group of passionate driven hardworking volunteers.

Guests including Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh and council candidate Kevin Rostance (both right) attended the event. Photo: Submitted

"Well done guys a credit to Hucknall, Rolls-Royce history and brilliant engineering.”

Several other VIPs attended the event, including former Hucknall district and county councillor – and current county council candidate – Kevin Rostance and the town’s current MP Michelle Welsh (Lab).

In a video on the musuem’s Facebook page, Ms Welsh said: “What a fantastic facility this is here in Hucknall.

"The volunteers have been working so hard over a number of years to preserve and celebrate this fabulous history of aviation and building jet engines and, of course, the massive impact that they had in both world wars.”

Museum member Mick Rowley(left) shows a member of the Hives family his certificate awarded in 1960 as a Hives Apprentice of the Year. Photo: Submitted

The guest day was followed by the first public day on April 5, where more special guests were welcomed.

Posting on its Facebook page, the museum said: “At our first public opening, we were honoured to entertain members of the family of Lord Hives of Duffield.

"Ernest Hives rose from being a simple mechanic to being the chairman of Rolls-Royce.

"His foresight, as general manager, before WWII saw the creation of Shadow engine factories at Crewe and Glasgow in time for keeping up with the demand for Merlin engines throughout the war.

“Ernest Hives was responsible for creating the flight test establishment at Hucknall, bringing with it ground test beds and manufacturing workshops.

"More important to Hucknall, it brought an alternative source of employment to the pits and hosiery factories in the town.”