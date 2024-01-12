Volunteering opportunities and support available with Ashfield wellbeing network

Volunteering and supportive opportunities are available with the Ashfield wellbeing network, as the partnership of social and charitable organisations extends support across the district with further community events planned this year.

The Ashfield Wellbeing Network had its third event of 2023 in October.

Despite the rain, many partners and stallholders turned up to support the event alongside members of the public.

More than 50 organisations supported the network’s three family events in Selston, Sutton, and Kirkby during 2023.

Ashfield Wellbeing Network comprises of 300 partners.

The network had hundreds of conversations with members of the public, gave out more than 1,000 leaflets, and made 215 referrals for support.

Throughout 2023, the network made the events family-friendly with information stalls for older adults, people with disabilities, young people and families.

Events also included entertainment in the form of local musicians and artists, along with activities for children and young people.

There are more supportive events planned for 2024 but the network has called on the community for help.

Gregg Dunning, of Nottinghamshire Council, said: “We are looking for residents of Ashfield to get involved with the planning and organisation of future events.

“The idea is that the network is for the community and supported by the community.

“Anyone interested may be able to access volunteer training from Ashfield District Council or Ashfield Voluntary Action.”

