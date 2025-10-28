War stories of two Hucknall men to be told in new film by grandson for Remembrance

The lives of two Hucknall men who took two very different journeys through World War II has been turned into a film by the man who would become a grandson to both.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wars Apart is a new 50-minute documentary that will premiere on the YouTube channel Stuart & Andy: Vanlife, The Universe and Everything at 7pm on Friday, November 7 – in time for Remembrance Sunday.

The film tells the parallel wartime stories of two Hucknall men – Cyril Ward and Sam Scattergood – whose lives were pulled into WWII in profoundly different ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film has been written, directed and produced by Andrew Scattergood, grandson of the two men featured, who also grew up in Hucknall.

Cyril was a talented musician forced into uniform with the Royal Artillery, would survive capture and Japanese imprisonment in the Far East.

Meanwhile Sam, a young father also from the town, sailed to war with the Royal Navy, never knowing his path had already brushed against the man whose grandson would someday tell both of their stories.

Andrew said: “Their journeys, though unknowingly linked, were truly wars apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were two men from Hucknall who live through the war in ways that could not have been more different.

Cyril Ward (left), being welcomed home by his wife and mother, and Sam Scattergood, in his naval uniform. Photo: Submitted.

"This is their story of sacrifice, survival, and family – a reminder of how ordinary men were swept into extraordinary times.

"It was weird because it started off as a project for the 80th aniversary of VE Day and my partner said ‘why don’t you make it a bit longer and more involved and tell a bit more of the the story?’

"But that’s been incredibly difficult because there’s not a lot of facts around, so it’s become very much a family thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My mum and my brother were doing some family history but I picked up on this because it just fascinated me.

"One was in the army and was captured in Signapore, the other was in the Navy and their stories could not have been more different and yet they were both fighting the same war.

"And yet they were both two men from Hucknall who ended up part of the same family."

But while they trod different paths in war, could Cyril and Sam have known each other back in Hucknall?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew continued: “We can’t be sure but I know granddad Sam was a fan of dancing and granddad Cyril met his wife at a dancing club so they may have said hello to each other but we’ll never know.”

The film has taken Andrew five months of daily work to put together, a lot of it being research and making sure facts are correct and that it is as close to the truth as possible.

The result is a fascinating local Hucknall story.

Andrew said: “While I’ve not lived in Hucknall for some time, these two men were born in Hucknall, lived their lives in Hucknall and died in Hucknall – they never moved away and makes it a remarkable local story.”