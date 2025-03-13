Watch Nottinghamshire firefighters 'surf' the web in viral video
Watch as Nottinghamshire firefighters ‘surf’ the web in viral video.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service shared the funny video on their TikTok page at www.tiktok.com/@nottsfire.
Their page, with a following of more than 26,000, has amassed over 490,000 likes.
The video features one firefighter ‘surfing’ while five others roll and turn, acting as the waves, and has received over 30,000 likes, and just over 2,000 shares.
It was also reposted by The Banter King on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheRealBanterKing, a page dedicated to UK culture with a million followers, captioned: ‘This is impressive’.