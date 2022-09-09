Weekend football across Hucknall, Bulwell and the rest of the country cancelled after death of Queen
All official football matches in Hucknall, Bulwell and around the country have been cancelled over the coming days as a mark of respect following the death of the Queen.
All levels of football are included, from the grass roots game right the way up to Premier League fixtures.
Junior teams in the Dispatch district are affected with both the Young Elizabethan League, which stages games up to under-14s, and the the Notts Youth League, which is for older players, backing the decision.
Hucknall Town confirmed via its website that its games would be off.
And Nottingham Forest’s trip to Leeds United will also be rescheduled.
In a statement on its website, the Football Association (FA) said:
"Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.
"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September.
"The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend.
"We can also confirm that all football fixtures across the National League System [NLS], Steps 1-6, including the Vanarama National Leagues, the Women’s Football Pyramid [WFP], Tiers 3-7, and matches across grassroots football in England will be postponed.
"The Premier League and the EFL have all confirmed that their fixtures this weekend will be rescheduled for a later date.
"All flags at Wembley Stadium and St. George’s Park will continue to fly at half-mast over the weekend.
"Our thoughts remain with our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, and the whole of the Royal Family during this time.”