The Tracy Beaker star is set to return for Mansfield’s Christmas pantomime as Fairy Bon Bon in Beauty and the Beast.

BAFTA award-winning actress Dani Harmer, aged 34, best known and loved for her role as Tracy Beaker in the CBBC show of the same name and the continuation series The Dumping Ground, will return to Mansfield Palace Theatre next month.

Dani, who now lives in the Midlands, was full of praise for her “talented” Beauty and the Beast co-stars and shared her “love” for the story.

She said: “I absolutely adore the story of Beauty and the Beast.

“My daughter is actually named after Princess Belle, so I am a proper huge fan.

“I just can’t wait for people to see the panto.”

Dani, who made it to fourth place in the BBC ballroom dancing show Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, is no stranger to performing.

When asked what the best part about performing for a live audience was, she said it was the “live reaction”.

She said: “Panto is so special because it is that wonderful family tradition.

“It is really rare to go out with the whole family these days and it is special that people can enjoy the experience as a collective.

“There’s nothing like live theatre because you have no idea what will happen.

“And Christmas pantomime is often many children’s first time at the theatre and it is great to be a part of that.”

Dani, who performed at her first pantomime at the age of six, said it is “amazing” to see her fanbase vary in age and support her work.

She said: “Fans of Tracy Beaker when it first aired are now introducing their children to the series. It is fantastic to see.”

Outside of acting, Dani is busy running the Dani Harmer Academy with performing arts venues in Crowthorne and Brauns.

But after panto season, Dani said she will enjoy a “well-needed” break with family and eagerly “anticipate what 2024 brings” her way.

The Christmas pantomime will run from November 25 to December 31.