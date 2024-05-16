Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New figures show outcomes for school leavers in Nottinghamshire five years after finishing their GCSEs.

A charity has called for education to be made a national priority to level the playing field for the worst-off.

New figures from the Department for Education show what Nottinghamshire school leavers are up to after finishing compulsory education.

For those who finished year 11 at a mainstream state school in 2017, 38.3 per cent were continuing their education five years later, while 36.6 per cent were in work.

Outcomes were not known for a further 3.2 per cent of young people, which could account for some of the difference.

Across England 43.2 per cent of leavers were in sustained education at this point, with 33 per cent in work.

There are significant regional disparities in pupil outcomes – 55.9 per cent of the 2017 cohort in London were still studying as of 2022, compared to 38.4 per cent in the North East. In the East Midlands this was 40 per cent.

Sir Peter Lampl, founder of the Sutton Trust charity, said youngsters have faced a "challenging environment" in recent years, struggling with disruption during the pandemic, "patchy" mental health support and the cost-of-living crisis.

He continued: "Today, the attainment gap between the most and least well-off youngsters remains the highest it has been for a decade."

"It’s time political leaders faced up to these challenges by making education a national priority, as did the Blair government with its 'Education, Education, Education', and setting out a national plan to close the attainment gap," he added.

Those who had received support for special educational needs are far less likely to continue with education after leaving school than their peers.

The figures show five years on, 24.2 per cent of children with SEN from mainstream state schools were still studying, compared with 45.8 per cent of those who did not need such support. In Nottinghamshire, 17.5 per cent of those with SEN were still studying, while 37.4 per cent were in work.

Across England, 28 per cent of school leavers with SEN had 'no sustained destination' recorded five years on – meaning they had not been in work or education for at least six months of the year. This fell to 12.1 per cent among their peers.

Take-up for apprenticeships is also down, despite government efforts to increase their popularity.

At least ten per cent of those who finished key stage four between 2013 and 2015 were undertaking an apprenticeship three years later. But for those finishing in 2018 and 2019 this was seven per cent and 7.6 per cent respectively.

Nottinghamshire saw 9.5 per cent of the 2019 cohort in an apprenticeship at this point.