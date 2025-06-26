‘Why do buses, trams and trains have mandatory CCTV – but taxis don’t?’: Call for change to Notts cab rules

All Nottinghamshire taxis should have CCTV fitted as standard to improve passenger safety, a group of local politicians has said.

The Nottinghamshire County Council Reform councillors want the county’s districts and boroughs to promote the rule in their areas.

Taxi licensing in Nottinghamshire is run by individual councils – meaning there are different policies across the county.

A letter from four Reform councillors sent to all seven chief executives of the Nottinghamshire district and borough councils calls for them to “consider the adoption of a mandatory or voluntary policy for the installation of CCTV in all licensed taxis”.

Call for change to Notts cab rules

It is signed by county council leader Mick Barton, Rory Green, cabinet member for children and families, Joseph Rich – a taxi driver and councillor for Sutton Central – and Hana John, cabinet member for education.

Currently, no local authority in the county requires mandatory CCTV in taxis. It is also not an official requirement in Nottingham city.

Coun Green told the Local Democracy Reporting Service, said: “I’ve worked with looked after children [in care] for years and primary schools.

“If you’re a parent, your child is being transported to school, say they’ve got special educational needs – they’re vulnerable.”

Taxi rank

The letter says the proposals are informed by Professor Alexis Jay’s report in Rotherham and Baroness Casey’s Review, part of which noted sections of the local taxi trade were involved in child sexual exploitation.

Coun Green said the authority wants borough and district councils to consult with the public, taxi drivers and parents to “at least get it going even on a voluntary basis” and believes the lack of regulation is putting Nottinghamshire children “at serious risk”.

Coun Green noted the “loop hole” in taxi licensing where taxi drivers can license their service under a different authority – meaning not all would be required to have CCTV in their cars even if they work in Nottingham.

Coun Green said: “People [drivers will say] ‘I don’t want to pay for this.’ – I would challenge them.

“Do you have children? A daughter? Are you comfortable in being safe? Why is it buses, trams and trains have CCTV but taxis don’t?”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked all seven district and borough councils in Nottinghamshire for a response.

A Mansfield District Council spokesperson said: “While some [authorities], including Mansfield, already encourage its use on a voluntary basis, there are also significant challenges to implementing a mandatory local policy.”

They added the financial, administrative and data-protection burden on drivers could “deter continued participation in the trade”.

The spokesperson added a “national approach” would be the most effective way to introduce mandatory CCTV.

John Bennett, Ashfield District Council’s executive director – Place, said: “Anyone applying for a taxi driver licence or taxi operator licence with us must undergo a number of tests including background checks, English language competence and safeguarding training.

A Newark and Sherwood District Council spokesperson echoed Ashfield District Council’s statement.

A spokesperson for Broxtowe Borough Council said: “Any changes to licensing arrangements would be subject to further consultation”.

A Rushcliffe Borough Council spokesperson echoed Mansfield District Council’s statement.

Gedling Borough Council and Bassetlaw District Council did not respond individually.