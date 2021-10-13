Wilko mask recycling scheme extended in Hucknall and Bulwell
An instore scheme to help Wilko customers in Hucknall and Bulwell recycle their masks has proved so successful that the home and garden retailer will further extend it until the end of the year.
The scheme, which allows shoppers to drop off used, disposable face masks so that they can be recycled, will now be in place until the end of December 2021.
Wilko estimates that a huge 400,000 masks could be recycled via the scheme.
Those wishing to take part need to simply visit their nearest, participating Wilko store as part of their usual shopping trip and safely drop their used single use face masks into the special collection bin.
Jerome Saint Marc, Wilko chief executive, said: wilko, said: “We know our customers care about the environment and this scheme has proved again to us just how much.”