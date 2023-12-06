News you can trust since 1904
Will there be anymore snow in Hucknall this weekend? Here is the latest weather forecast

This is the weather forecast for Hucknall this weekend.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:07 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 16:08 GMT
The cloud will increase through the evening (Wednesday, December 6) as winds begin to strengthen.

A band of rain will be arriving to western parts by dawn and snow may very briefing fall over the high ground of the Peak district before quickly becoming rain again. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tomorrow (Thursday) will be cloudy throughout as a band of rain progresses eastward. Rain may be heavy at times, especially over hills.

Rain has been forecast in MansfieldRain has been forecast in Mansfield
Very windy. Milder than recent. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

It will be unsettled and often windy through the end of the week and into the weekend with some further rain at times.

Temperatures will be somewhat milder.

Roads across the UK can be affected by adverse weather, particularly in winter, when snow, ice, heavy rain, and strong winds create difficult driving conditions so be sure to leave yourself some extra time to make sure your vehicle is prepared for the road conditions.

