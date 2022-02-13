Woman allegedly attempted to stab couple with knife and was racially abusing in Hucknall car park

The woman has been arrested after allegedly racially abusing a couple and subsequently threatening and attempting to stab the female driver with what was believed to be a penknife.

The incident took place in the Ashgate Retail Park car park, outside Argos, in Ashgate Road, Hucknall, at around 2.30pm on Monday, January 31.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and for a racially aggravated offence, and has since been released on bail, pending further investigations.

The offender was pictured driving away from the scene in a white Audi.

The alleged offender is white, has brown hair, was wearing a dark blue work uniform, and was pictured driving away from the scene in a white Audi.

Police understand several people witnessed the incident and someone might have filmed it taking place.