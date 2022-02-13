Woman allegedly attempted to stab couple with knife and was racially abusing in Hucknall car park
A woman allegedly threatened a couple with a knife during a dispute in a car park in Hucknall.
The woman has been arrested after allegedly racially abusing a couple and subsequently threatening and attempting to stab the female driver with what was believed to be a penknife.
The incident took place in the Ashgate Retail Park car park, outside Argos, in Ashgate Road, Hucknall, at around 2.30pm on Monday, January 31.
A 45-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm and for a racially aggravated offence, and has since been released on bail, pending further investigations.
The alleged offender is white, has brown hair, was wearing a dark blue work uniform, and was pictured driving away from the scene in a white Audi.
Police understand several people witnessed the incident and someone might have filmed it taking place.
You can contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 418, of January 31.