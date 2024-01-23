News you can trust since 1904
Woman believed to have been stabbed with glass bottle in Bulwell

Detectives are appealing for information after a woman is thought to have been stabbed with a glass bottle.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 10:29 GMT
Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances after the victim was found in Gilead Street, Bulwell, shortly before 6am on Friday, January 19.

It’s believed she may have been assaulted in Lillington Road, Bulwell, before she was found.

Police officers provided first aid before the woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The victim was found in Gilead Street, Bulwell
An extensive investigation is ongoing, and detectives are pursuing lines of inquiry, including checking forensics and CCTV footage, as they continue their work to identify the person responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim, who suffered an injury to the side of her body, has had minor surgery in hospital to remove some glass from her wound. She remains in a stable condition.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 43 of January 19.