Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances after the victim was found in Gilead Street, Bulwell, shortly before 6am on Friday, January 19.

It’s believed she may have been assaulted in Lillington Road, Bulwell, before she was found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police officers provided first aid before the woman was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not currently believed to be life-threatening.

The victim was found in Gilead Street, Bulwell

An extensive investigation is ongoing, and detectives are pursuing lines of inquiry, including checking forensics and CCTV footage, as they continue their work to identify the person responsible.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim, who suffered an injury to the side of her body, has had minor surgery in hospital to remove some glass from her wound. She remains in a stable condition.”