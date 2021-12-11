Woman in 80s rushed to hospital after being struck by car on Hucknall Bypass

Thw woman was struck by a car near the junction of Wood Lane and the town's bypass (Google)

Emergency services were called to the junction of Wood Lane and the A611 bypass at 5.30pm.

The severity of the pedestrian’s injuries are not yet known and police officers investigating have launched an appeal. They would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, and would be particularly keen to speak to drivers with dashcam footage.

In the aftermath of the incident, a section of the busy bypass was closed during rush hour, causing traffic backlogs, particularly on Watnall Road in the town.