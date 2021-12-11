Woman in 80s rushed to hospital after being struck by car on Hucknall Bypass
A woman in her 80s was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car on Hucknall Bypass on Friday evening (December 10).
Emergency services were called to the junction of Wood Lane and the A611 bypass at 5.30pm.
The severity of the pedestrian’s injuries are not yet known and police officers investigating have launched an appeal. They would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, and would be particularly keen to speak to drivers with dashcam footage.
In the aftermath of the incident, a section of the busy bypass was closed during rush hour, causing traffic backlogs, particularly on Watnall Road in the town.
Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit, said: “We are working hard to understand exactly what happened here and would like to speak to anyone who was driving along this route. If you saw what happened please don’t assume that somebody else will have phoned this information in. Please contact us on 101 immediately quoting incident 617 of 10 December 2021.”