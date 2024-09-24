Woman stabbed in the leg and hit with a hammer during robbery in Bulwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged after a woman was reportedly stabbed in the leg, hit with a hammer and stamped on by two offenders during a street robbery in Bulwell.

The victim was attacked after she withdrew cash from a bank in Main Street, Bulwell, around 12.15am on July 6.

Bobby Lunt, 40, of Lathkill Close, Bulwell, has been charged with robbery and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 23.

He has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a knife in a public place in relation to the incident.

Bobby Lunt appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

Lunt has also been charged with two burglaries, following break-ins at businesses in Highbury Road, Bulwell, on June 12, and Main Street, Bulwell, on June 27.

He is further charged with threatening behaviour, a Bail Act offence and 14 counts of shop theft from stores in Bulwell, Hucknall, Giltbrook and Netherfield.

He was remanded in custody by magistrates until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on October 21.

A 38-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of robbery and four shop thefts and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Street robberies of this nature can be a frightening experience for any victim and detectives have been working hard on this investigation.

“Thankfully the woman was not seriously injured but we are offering support and keeping her informed about how our inquiries are progressing.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and I’d urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 230 of August 6, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.