World-famous Nottingham Goose Fair is back and bigger than ever for 2022

After two years away due to the Covid pandemic, this year’s Goose Fair will bring all the fun of the fair back to the city for an extended period from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 9.

With more than 250 rides and attractions with thrills aplenty for all ages, the fair is one of the largest travelling fun fairs in Europe.

New rides for this year include the Void Extreme as well as lots of returning favourites such as Ice Jet Matterhorn, Star Flyer and two giant wheels giving panoramic views across the fair and the city beyond.

Nottingham's Goose Fair returns next week

All the Goose Fair classics will also be in attendance such as Gallopers and the Cake Walk – the only ride still operating that featured when the fair was still held in Old Market Square – plus of course lots of side-show games such as hook-a-duck.

Food is always a highlight at the fair and along with the traditional fairground favourites of mushy peas, Grantham gingerbread and cock-on-a-stick, visitors will be able to eat their way around the world with a diverse range of food from Spanish churros, handmade Italian pizza, Mexican tacos, Nigerian fried plantain and Hawaiian poke bowls, to name but a few.

Visitors can get money-off ride vouchers, that save 50p off participating rides and attractions from Monday to Friday.

Vouchers are available as e-vouchers downloadable to your phone here.

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning at Nottingham City Council, said: “Goose Fair has a special place in the life of our city and it’s great to see it back this year, bigger and better than ever after two years away.

"We are very proud of its more than 700 year history and so many Nottingham people have a story to tell about it.

“Whether you are looking forward to the big rides or just having a go at hook-a-duck, it’s great to welcome Goose Fair back to the city.”

William Percival, chairman of the Showman’s Guild (Notts & Derby branch), added: “Nottingham Goose Fair is one of the largest travelling fairs in Europe that welcomes over 400,000 visitors each year.

"Members of the Showmen’s Guild are thrilled to be back in Nottingham, and look forward to welcoming visitors from across the region and beyond during the specially extended ten-day fair.”

Opening times:

Friday, September 30: 4pm to 11.30pm

Saturday, October 1: 12noon to 11.30pm

Sunday, October 2: 12noon to 9pm

Monday, October 3: 4pm to 10.30pm

Tuesday, October 4: 4pm to 10.30pm

Wednesday, October 5: 4pm to 10.30pm

Thursday, October 6: 4pm to 11pm

Friday, October 7: 4pm to 11.30pm

Saturday, October 8: 12noon to 11.30pm