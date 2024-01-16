Nottinghamshire Police has advised all XL Bully owners to be ready for when the new laws surrounding ownership of that breed of dog take effect next month.

From February 1 it will become a criminal offence to own an XL Bully dog in England and Wales unless you have an exemption certificate.

The Government made the dog a banned breed last year in response to a series of incidents involving the breed, although owners insist the dogs make lovable pets.

The first stage of the XL Bully ban came into force at the end of December meaning the breed was added to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

This means it is now an offence to sell, abandon, allow to stray, give away, breed an XL Bully or or have one in public without a lead or muzzle.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “If you have not registered your dog, we could seize it whether you are at home or in public.

"We are issuing training to our officers to help identify the breed and will also have specially trained officers within the force to deal with any reports.

"We don’t want to have to seize your dog so please register them, follow the rules, and when out make sure they are on a lead, muzzled, and securely held by someone 16-years-old and over.

"If you’re unsure and believe your dog is an XL Bully, please complete the registration as a matter of urgency.

You can find out more about the ban at gov.uk/guidance/prepare-for-the-ban-on-xl-bully-dogs

To apply for a certificate to keep an XL Bully, visit gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-a-certificate-of-exemption-to-keep-an-xl-bully-dog