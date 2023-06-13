News you can trust since 1904
'Ya mardy cow': 13 classic Derbyshire insults and their colourful history

The Derbyshire dialect is nothing if not unique, with locals creating their own unique quips over the years – including an array of insults.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:15 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST

To those who live here, there is nothing unusual about the way we speak, but those from the county are often armed with a vocabulary of phrases that might confuse those from further afield.

Derbyshire’s dialect has a long and ancient history, with many words reflective of the language used by the Angles, Saxons and Vikings who arrived on our shores thousands of years ago.

READ THIS: Go-ahead to convert Chesterfield church into flats and car park – and build a replacement church

The unique turn of phrase has brought with it a number of classic insults over the years that only true Derbyshire folk can deliver with such passion, fury and annoyance.

How many of these do you know?

Used to describe someone in a bad mood, the term mardy has spurned a number of common phrases, including mardy bum, mardy cow and mardy b*gger. Mardy is most likely formed from the adjective marred - meaning “damaged, spoiled".

1. Mardy

The exact hisitory of the word is unknown, but some suggest it takes its name from the habit of medieval kings to go yo the loo over a shovel. The royal depsoit would be “wazzed” out of the window and the wazzock was the tool for performing this operation. Today the term is used to describe a person with no point or worth.

2. Wazzock

This word is used as a substitute for 'nosey' - with neb being slang for nose. An example would be 'mind your own business, you nebbeh cow'.

3. Nebbeh

Derogatory, but fairly inoffensive now, this slang term is used to call someone a fool or an idiot.

4. Pillock

