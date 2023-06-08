'Ya mardy cow': 14 classic Nottinghamshire insults and their colourful history

The Nottinghamshire dialect is nothing if not unique, with locals creating their own unique quips over the years – including an array of insults.

To those who live here, there is nothing unusual about the way we speak, and the mighty Notts dialect is often thought of as simple speech for simple folk.

But it has a long and ancient history, with many words reflective of the language used by the Angles, Saxons and Vikings, and most of the distinctive words date back to when the Romans left Britain about 400AD.

The Angles laid the first foundations of the Notts dialect and it still retains many old words that have since been discarded from Standard English.

Key characteristics include shorted vowel sounds, dropped ‘h’ sounds at the start and end of words, and the letter ‘t’ generally being half pronounced, or dropped all together.

The unique turn of phrase has brought with it a number of classic insults over the years that only true Notts folk can deliver with such passion, fury and annoyance.

How many of these do you know?

1 . Mardy Used to describe someone in a bad mood, the term mardy has spurned a number of common phrases, including mardy bum, mardy cow and mardy b*gger. Photo: m Photo Sales

2 . Pillock Derogatory, but fairly inoffensive now, this slang term is used to call someone a fool or an idiot. Photo: m Photo Sales

3 . Nebbeh This word is used as a substitute for 'nosey' - with neb being slag for nose in Notts. An example would be 'mind your own business, you nebbeh cow'. Photo: m Photo Sales

4 . Tosspot Now more widely synonymous with idiot, this word can also be used to describe someone who is obnoxious, irritating, drunken... Photo: m Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4