Cinema boss Mark Gallagher has hired a replica Top Gun fighter jet cockpit to park outside the cinema for the event on May 27 – although the film itself opens at the High Street venue on May 25.

Mark said: “This will be our fourth fan event since opening and customers will sit inside wearing a replica Maverick pilots helmet and have a professional photo plus receive souvenir posters, postcards and a bumper sticker for the car.

"We’ve been planning this event for three months – getting hold of a mobile fighter jet cockpit wasn’t easy.”

This replica Top Gun fighter jet cockpit will be landing outside the Arc Cinema later this month

Tickets for the fan event are on sale now at https://hucknall.arccinema.co.uk/.

More immediately, the big new film out this week is Benedict Cumberbatch, Xochitl Gomez, Patrick Stewart and Chiwetel Ejiofor in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (12A).

After the events of Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone.

But an old friend turned enemy seeks to destroy every sorcerer on Earth, messing with Doctor Strange's plan and also causing him to unleash an unspeakable evil.

Films for the week (Friday, May 6 to Thursday, May 12):

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (12A): Fri 13:00 15:05 15:50 17:45 18:30 19:55 20:30 21:10; Sat 12:00 13:00 14:50 15:50 17:30 18:30 20:10 21:10; Sun 12:00 13:00 14:45 15:50 17:30 18:30 20:10; Mon-Thu 15:20 17:25 18:00 20:05 20:45.

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (PG): Fri 12:30 14:35 17:15 19:15; Sat 15:00 17:40 20:20; Sun 15:25 18:00 19:20; Mon-Thu 15:10 17:50 20:10.

OPERATION MINCEMEAT (12A): Fri 13:50; Sun 16:40 20:40; Mon & Wed 14:50 20:30; Tue & Thu 14:50.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG): Fri 16:35; Sat 12:30 15:10; Sun 11:30 12:50 14:05; Mon-Thu 17:35.

LIVE MET OPERA: TURANDOT (PUCCINI): Sat 17:55.

THE BAD GUYS (U): Sat 10:40 12:50; Sun 10:50.

THE LOST CITY (12A): Sun 21:10; Mon & Wed 15:00; Tue & Thu 15:00 20:30.

KIDS CLUB: SING 2 (U): Sat & Sun 10:30.