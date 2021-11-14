Young boy missing from Dispatch district, police launch appeal
A young boy has gone missing from the Dispatch district and police are appealing for help in finding him safely.
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 4:47 pm
Zakai Harkins-Charles was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 8pm on Saturday (November 13).
Zakai is described as slim and around 1m 7cm tall.
He is described as having short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with fur around the hood, black jogging bottoms, a grey blue and burgundy T-shirt, orange socks and black sliders.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident number 0739 of November 13.