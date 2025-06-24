Young Hucknall footballers get Hollywood treatment with presentation event at the Arc Cinema

There were smiles, trophies, and even a few proud tears at the Arc Cinema in Hucknall as the Hucknall Sports under-10s and under-eights teams celebrated the end of their season with a special private presentation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teams were given exclusive use of one of the High Street venue’s screens, where players, coaches and families gathered to reflect on a successful year and hand out awards.

It marked a moment of pride not just for the teams, but for cinema too — which has supported Hucknall Sports for nearly four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of a long-running relationship, the cinema has proudly sponsored both teams and regularly collaborated with the club — even raising funds for the team during screenings of major international football tournaments like the Euros and World Cup.

Players from Hucknall Sports U10 and U8 teams enjoying the reclining seats at the Arc Cinema. Photo: Emma Louise Lineker

This year’s celebration was especially sweet for the under-10s, who finished joint-first in their YEL league and were recently honoured at the Royal Concert Hall where the young players were presented with their league trophies by Nottingham Forest and England legend Des Walker.

Both squads will be moving on from Hucknall Sports and joining Sports Gateway next season, but the Arc has confirmed its continued support for the teams under their new name and colours.

Kelly Golding, general manager at the cinema, said: "We’re absolutely thrilled to have hosted this special morning for the players and families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These young people have worked so hard all year and seeing them get the recognition they deserve was just fantastic.

Hucknall Sports U10 and U8 teams held their end-of-season presentation at the Arc Cinema. Photo: Emma Louise Lineker

"Supporting grassroots football is something we care deeply about — not just in Hucknall, but across all our cinemas.

"Local sport brings people together, builds confidence and resilience in young players, and helps keep our communities connected.

"We’re proud to play even a small part in that.

“As the players look ahead to new challenges with Sports Gateway, the presention event was a fitting celebration of their hard work, dedication, and teamwork — both on and off the pitch.”