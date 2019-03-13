Police appeal to find missing Bulwell woman

Nottinghamshire police have launched an appeal to find a woman missing from Bulwell.

Officers are concerned for Geraldine Saldeba's safety after she was reported missing from the Bulwell area at around 10:30PM on Tuesday March 12.

Geraldine Saldeba

Geraldine, aged 49, is described as black, of stockey build and is around 5ft 10ins tall. She is described as having short, black afro hair and was last seen wearing a Navy Coat, Black Jeans, Black Shoes and had a Black Handbag.

If you have seen Geraldine or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 876 of 12 March 2019.