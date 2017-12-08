Police launch Christmas drink driving campaign

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service are joining forces on a new Christmas drink drive campaign which aims to educate revellers of the dangers and potentially fatal consequences of drink driving before they get behind the wheel.

Officers will be encouraging members of the public in Mansfield, Nottingham city centre, and Newark to undergo some interactive sobriety tests to demonstrate how having a drink can impair your ability to drive.

They will be on hand to give feedback and advice to participants following the tests, with the aim of educating people not just about the dangers of drink driving but also all of the ‘Fatal Fuor’ offences - namely speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt, drink driving and using a mobile phone while driving.

It’s all part of a joint awareness-raising campaign which has the slogan ‘You may like a drink..but no-one likes a drink driver’.

The first event will be held in the city centre, in Trinity Square, tonight (Friday 8 December 2017) from 7pm to 10pm.

Other events will be taking place and on the following dates and at the following locations:

Saturday 9 December 2017 - Newark town centre, Stodman Street at the junction with Middle Gate, from 7pm to 10pm.

Friday 15 December – Mansfield Town Centre, at the junction of Westgate and Church Street, from 7pm to 10pm.

Saturday 16 December - Nottingham city centre, in Trinity Square, from 7pm-10pm.

Thursday 21 December - Nottingham city centre, in Trinity Square, from 7pm-10pm.

Police Constable Adam Taylor, of the East Midlands Operational Support Services (EMOpSS), said: “This joint campaign is all about educating people that consuming any amount of alcohol can affect their ability to drive, whether they’ve had a drink with their meal during the early evening or been out for a few drinks with friends.

“Fatal and serious injury collisions are an all too regular on our roads. Together with our partners we will continue to undertake activity to ensure road users and pedestrians are kept safe, however the real power to keep roads safe lies with ordinary road users.

“Deaths and serious collisions on our roads are preventable and simple actions such as not being distracted by using a mobile phone at the wheel, speeding, not drinking and driving or drug driving and wearing a seatbelt can prevent these devastating consequences.

“Any crash caused by a person falling foul of these ‘Fatal 4’ main causes of collisions is completely inexcusable and motorists offending throughout the East Midlands region can expect to be dealt with robustly.

“Too many people are still risking their lives and others on our roads. We can all play a part in stopping it - If you know or suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, try to discourage them but if they won’t listen to you ring us and report them.

“Call us on 101 or 999 if there’s an immediate threat to life or property. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Between January and September this year Nottinghamshire Police has investigated 1,067 drink/drug drivers, which works out as an average of 118.5 drivers per month.

Watch Manager Nicola Bottomley, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Education Team, is the Service’s lead on Road Safety.

She said: “We have come together with our colleagues from Nottinghamshire Police to try to reduce serious and fatal collisions which are linked to the Fatal 4.

“All too often our crews and officers from the police are mobilised to deal with a road traffic collision which has life-changing impacts, not just for those involved, but also for their family, friends, and colleagues.

“By coming together for this campaign, it is our hope that we can educate people on driving safely and reduce the number of people who are risking their lives and the lives of others on our county’s roads.

“You may see us in various locations across the county in coming weeks, so please come and say hello and help us to spread the word about road safety.”