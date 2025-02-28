4.84 per cent: Nottinghamshire County Council approves council tax rise amid opposition criticism

Nottinghamshire County Council has approved a 4.84 per cent council tax increase – despite one councillor calling it ‘debilitating’ for some residents – and rejected the Labour groups alternative options for the council's finances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rise was agreed during a full council meeting in February 27 to discuss the authority’s budget proposals for the 2025-26 financial year.

A council tax rise of 4.84 per cent – 0.15 below the maximum – was approved for the year beginning April 2025, including a two per cent increase specifically to fund social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just above 59 per cent of properties in Nottinghamshire are in tax bands A and B, meaning most households will have an increase of less than £1.20 each week.

Coun Richard Jackson said the tax rate would safeguard council services. Photo: Submitted

The average weekly increase for all homes in Nottinghamshire will be £1.43.

Reading the budget report, Coun Richard Jackson (Con), cabinet member for finance, said setting it below the maximum consistently over the course of the current administration has ‘saved Nottinghamshire tax payers £22m’.

The council tax rise was scrutinised by opposition councillors, with independent councillors noting a nearly £90 added cost a year for residents, based on a band D property, following the cost of living crisis experienced by residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in the meeting, Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), opposition leader, said: “Every councillor supporting this budget should pay their £90 first – today.

“Take out your wallet, donate £90 to the chairman’s charity, lead by example., show the people of Nottinghamshire that you’re willing to pay for the mess you’ve created.”

Coun Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind) added: “The taxpayers cannot afford to put up with the high taxing Tories.

“The Nottinghamshire Conservative group are so conditioned, so programmed, to accept inflation and busting council tax increases, they can’t be bothered to even make the effort to raise their eyebrows at the record level of £1,894.54 for the average tax rate of a band D property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to councillors’ reservations, Coun Jackson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “It safeguards the services we deliver but at the same time, keeps the council tax down, whilst keeping those vital services functioning.”

The Labour group at the council put forward a budget amendment for 2025-26, including selling Oak House – the council’s new headquarters – £1.75m for SEND services, £500,000 to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB) and reallocating £1.5m of the highways maintenance budget to repair pavements.

This amendment made note of the extra £34m the council was getting from the Labour Government for 2025-26.

Coun Kate Foale, Labour group leader, told the LDRS: “This is putting people front and centre of the alternative budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we’ve done consultations, ASB comes top of the list in terms of people’s concerns now – they’re feeling a bit unsafe.”

Coun Jim Creamer (Lab) added in a statement: “I am baffled as to why the Tories have decided to spend critical revenue money on potholes when the East Midlands mayor has just pledged £75m to fix the roads in our region.

"Labour will instead spend this money on making our streets safer and improving life chances for our children.”

But Coun Jackson described Labour’s ammedment as ‘incorrect’, saying: “Labour’s amendment actually accepts more than 99.5 per cent of our budget, it’s a difference of £3m that they want to spend differently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve chose to invest that in the highways as it’s the biggest issue for residents.

“That £3.3m into highways is the equivalent of 66,000 potholes.”

The Conservative-led authority’s budget gap shortfall by the 2028-29 financial year is expected to be £21.8m, down from the £36m figure previously anticipated between 2025 to 2028.

It’s estimated costs of increased National Insurance contributions – enforced following the Government’s Budget last autumn – are £14.3m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be covered in part by a £5.3m contributions grant from the Government for 2025-26.

The budget report shows an increase in the overall spending across council departments, including adult social care and children’s services, of more than £64 million for 2025-26 compared with 2024-25.

The budget paper also reads ‘cost pressures for 2025-26 are £34.1m higher’ than what was assumed back in February 2024.

The new council tax rates will see band A properties will paying £58.31 more a year, band B £68.02 more, band C £77.75 more, band D £87.46 more, band E £106.90 more, band F £126.33 more, band G £145.77 more and band H £174.92 more.

Voting for the Labour amendment stood at 11 for and 49 against, with 37 councillors voting for the ruling Conservative council’s main budget proposals, and 23 voting against.