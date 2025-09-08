As we come to the start of another school year for children (and another parliamentary term for MPs), the Labour government has made a welcome announcement on the future of the Holiday Activity Fund (HAF).

The HAF is a programme which funds local councils to provide support over the school summer holidays for parents of children who are entitled to free school meals. This is targeted at children from Reception all the way up to Year 11, and can include providing childcare, holiday activities and food.

It’s been shown that children who benefit from HAF have higher levels of physical activity and have improved diets over the summer holidays. Being part of holiday clubs can also boost their confidence and social connection during a break that can be lonely for children with less opportunities. Parents are better off too - they could save over £800 a year compared to the cost of paying for summer activities and food bills themselves. In the last year, this program reached over half a million children; now a further £600 million has been announced, which will keep the scheme running for the next three years and I’m delighted that more children will be able to benefit.

This isn’t the only way that Labour are helping parents. We all know that the significant costs of childcare for children under school age are a big contribution to the cost of living for young families. That’s why from this week, we have doubled the hours of free childcare that are being offered to parents of children aged 9 months to 4 years, from 15 hours to 30. This will save parents up to £7,500 per child, easing the burden on families, as well as boosting the economy by empowering parents to get back into the workforce.

Alex Norris is Labour MP for Nottingham North and Kimberley.

And we’re boosting the number of nurseries based in primary schools with another £45 m available for 300 schools to apply for to set up or expand their own scheme. These school-based nurseries are a great offer for parents, allowing them to streamline the morning rush by dropping schoolkids and their younger siblings off at the same place. They also give younger children the advantage of having a consistent environment all the way up to the age of 11.

Looking after children and parents has been a priority for us since we entered government. The expansion of free school meals to include all children whose parents are on Universal Credit and our plan to limit the costs of the school uniform shop by limiting the number of branded items that parents can be asked to buy are just two more of the ways that we’ve been helping families over the last year. Every child deserves the best start in life, and we will keep working so that parents are supported to give them just that.