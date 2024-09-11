The government secured a 120-vote majority, with 348 votes in favour and 228 against, for the plan to limit winter fuel payments to only the poorest pensioners.

Shouts of “shame” reverberated in the Commons chamber as the result was announced.

The policy is set to reduce the number of pensioners receiving up to £300 in payments from 11.4 million to 1.5 million.

The change is expected to reduce the welfare bill by £1.4bn this year, as a step towards addressing the £22bn deficit inherited from the Conservatives, according to Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Members of Parliament were asked to vote either for or against blocking the budget cut.

And here is how your North Nottinghamshire MPs voted…

1 . Nottinghamshire MPs Here is how your MPs from across the North Nottinghamshire area voted. Photo: Third party/ Photo Sales

2 . Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield Lee Anderson, Reform UK MP for Ashfield, voted for blocking the cut. Photo: London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV Photo Sales

3 . Steve Yemm, Labour MP for Mansfield Steve Yemm, Labour MP for Mansfield, voted against blocking the cut. Photo: Jamie Waller LDR Photo Sales