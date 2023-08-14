Ashfield among UK's top 10 councils for biggest increase in business rates

With many businesses feeling the reduction in spending due to the cost of living crisis, along with the ongoing increase in energy prices, business rates are a substantial cost for many companies to factor into their bottom line.

To understand the councils and regions that have seen the biggest increases in business rates, BPI Asset Disposal Solutions sent out Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to 317 local councils to discover the ‘average annual business rates costs, or current liability payable over the last five years’ and ‘the total value of the business rate relief granted in 2022’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ashfield’s increase of 13.63 per cent put it seventh in the UK list.

Ashfield Council is in the UK's top 10 for increase in business rates

North West Leicestershire came out on top as the council with the biggest percentage increase in business rates, with a reported 29 per cent increase across the last five years.

Second was Great Yarmouth (22.19) and third was London Borough of Lambeth (19.27 per cent), with Dumfries & Galloway (16.24 per cent), Swale (15.02 per cent) and London Borough of Hackney (14.66 per cent) also above Ashfield.

Behind Ashfield, making up the top 10, were Thurrock (12.44 per cent) Central Bedfordshire (12.17 per cent) and North Lanarkshire (11.49 per cent)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, the study found that, on average, business rates have risen by 18 per cent when compared to the previous year³.

However, local councils across the UK were granted more than £2.6 billion of relief in 2022.

Henry Spencer, operation director at BPI, said: “We understand that many businesses are feeling the impact of the ongoing economic uncertainty and cost of living crisis, so we wanted to understand what additional support businesses in Ashfield could be utilising to help through these difficult times.

“If you are struggling with rising business rates and are unable to take advantage of the relief available, reviewing your current plant and machinery, excess stock and other business assets and streamlining this will save you space and allow you to enhance your cash flow.

"Selling them through a commercial disposal specialist means you could have the cash in your bank in just a few short weeks.”