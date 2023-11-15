Ashfield Council leader Jason Zadrozny’s trial to take place in Northampton in 2025
Coun Zadrozny (Ash Ind), aged 43, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of fraud by false representation, and four counts of income tax evasion.
He appeared remotely at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, November 15, speaking only to confirm his name and the pronunciation of it.
The trial is scheduled to take around four weeks, and was moved from Nottingham to Northampton following a request from his solicitor.
James Verley, prosecuting, told the court: “We understand you have accepted the transfer from Nottingham.
“There is a long list of witnesses to cross-examine, and I understand there may be defence witnesses as well.
“It could be done in three weeks, but we will say four to be on the safe side.”
Tom Wainwright, defending, said the date was the earliest available one at the court that was convenient for all parties.
The trial was set to begin on Monday, February 24, 2025.
Coun Zadrozny was again released on unconditional bail.
He is next scheduled to appear at court for a pre-trial review on November 19, 2024.
The politician represents the Larwood ward on Ashfield Council and the Ashfields division at Nottinghamshire Council.