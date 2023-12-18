Ashfield councillors stocking up grit bins for Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
With temperatures set to plummet, a team of Ashfield Independent councillors have been busy filling the more than150 blue grit bins across district.
The blue bins are solely the responsiblity of the Ashfield Independents, while Nottinghamshire Council is responsible for the yellow bins.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Couns Tom Hollis and Jason Zadrozny (both Ash Ind) are co-ordinating the team and will refill any blue bins and arrange for the county council to fill the yellow ones.
The team has picked up tonnes of grit from Kimberley ready for the busy season.
Coun Hollis said, “Over the last few years, Ashfield Independent councillors have been using their councty council divisional fund to purchase blue grit bins, which are located across Ashfield.
“We have been busy filling these, ready for Christmas and winter so please get in touch if you would like your bins filled.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Residents can get in touch if their grit bins are getting low, either by calling 01623 457506 or emailing [email protected]
Coun Zadrozny added: “We’re determined to keep Ashfield moving over Christmas and over the winter.
"About 10 years ago, we asked for a number of new grit bins in places like Kirkby, Selston, Stanton Hill and Sutton but were told the county council didn’t have the money or resources for new yellow bins.
"We found a solution and used our money to buy blue bins in more than 150 locations.
"The Ashfield Independents are responsible for these – please get in touch if you need your bin filling.”