As part of National Volunteers Week, the council is sending a very special thank you to volunteers and voluntary organisations across Ashfield for the contribution they make to our communities.

Throughout the pandemic volunteers across the district have made a significant contribution to helping and supporting our most vulnerable residents.

No matter the size of their contribution it makes a massive difference overall.

Coun Kier Barsby says volunteers in Ashfield do a fantastic job

Coun Kier Barsby, cabinet member for health & leisure said “Volunteers in Ashfield do a fantastic job, and have proved themselves invaluable during the coronavirus pandemic. Supporting our most vulnerable residents by organising and delivering food parcels and prescriptions and providing telephone support to those who needed someone to talk to.

“I am proud that we have so many fantastic individuals and organisations in the district that go above and beyond to make Ashfield such a great place to live and work.

"From everyone at Ashfield District Council, I want to say a huge thank you and well done to all our volunteers.

"Following the suspension of our volunteering activities during the pandemic, we are now welcoming individual volunteers back to help support services and activities in their local communities.

"We will begin welcoming volunteer groups back after the further lifting of restrictions later this month.”