The allegations related to the council going against planning officers’ recommendations to grant permission for eight dwellings to be built on land on Silverhill Lane, Teversal.

Mr Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield, subsequently posted his reaction to the decision on his Facebook page.

And the wording of his post has led the planning applicant and his son, a councillor, to consider legal action.

Lee Anderson MP posted allegations against Ashfield Council on his Facebook page

A spokeswoman for Bindmans solicitors confirmed: “Our clients have instructed lawyers in respect of serious allegations made by Mr Anderson and are contemplating legal action.”

Local residents also objected to the proposal saying the site was a greenfield site, it was inappropriate development for countryside, the proposed design of houses would be out of character with existing properties, there was already sufficient housing stock from other nearby developments and it would increase pressure on local services.

Council officers, in their report said: “It is considered the proposal represents a form of inappropriate development in the countryside, and development on this site for residential purposes is considered to detrimentally harm the character of the area, in particular the countryside’s openness.

“The site is located in an unsustainable location, physically detached from nearby settlements and heavily reliant upon the use of a private motor vehicle to allow for day-to-day living of any potential occupiers.”

However, the council planning committee, whose members all represent the ruling Ashfield Independents, with the exception of Labour’s Coun Lauren Mitchell and Coun Phil Rostance, of the Conservatives, voted to approve the proposal.

This led to Coun Mitchell and her Labour colleague Coun Keir Morrison – both of whom represent Hucknall South – tabling an emergency motion against the decision to be heard at the full council meeting the following day. However, the motion was rejected by the meeting chairman.

Lee Haywood, Labour candidate for Stanton Hill & Teversal at this May’s local elections, later posted on Facebook: “It angers me that something as controversial as this wasn't even allowed to be discussed.”