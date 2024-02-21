Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The planned rise would mean homes in the lowest value ‘band A’ – which make up more than half of homes in the district – would pay £3.95 extra per year.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, compared this increase to ‘less than the cost of a Happy Meal’.

The total annual cost for band A homes will be £138.09, while for band B homes, the rate will rise £4.60 to £161.10.

Ashfield Council is proposing a council tax rise of 2.94 per cent. Photo: Submitted

Homes in band C will pay an additional £5.26 for a total of £184.12 over the year, and band D homes will see a rise pf £5.92 to a total of £207.13.

The increase will enable the authority to generate an extra £7.1m over the 2024-25 financial year, and no money will be taken from the council’s general reserves to help balance the budget.

However, the council is currently forecasting a budget gap of £1.5m for the financial year 2025-26 and another £5.4m for 2026-27.

Ashfield’s cabinet recommended the proposal at a meeting on February 29, saying it was better placed financially than most authorities.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), lead member for finance, revenue and benefits, who represents Annesely & Kirkby Woodhouse, said: “This has been a very tough decision given the cost of living crisis.

"Like all businesses, the council is a victim of inflation.

“Like most councils, we regrettably need to make a modest council tax increase.

"Without this, delivering some of our services wouldn’t be possible.”

She added that lack of clarity from the Government made financial planning for the next few years ‘nigh-upon impossible’.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, added: “It’s been a difficult year for everyone, but there will still only be a 8p a week increase for band A residents.

“It’s good to see we’re still investing in Ashfield during these times, making it cleaner and greener.

“Our council tax support scheme will remain unchanged at the maximum level this year.”