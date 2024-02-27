Auditor issues ‘bankrupt’ Nottingham City Council with legal notice over its accounts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Grant Thornton has been reviewing the council’s yearly accounts from 2019 through to 2023, and is now in the process of looking at the authority’s in-year accounts for 2023 to 2024.

It is typical for an auditor examine the books of a local authority to ensure finances are in order and being managed in the correct way.

In October last year Andrew Smith, key audit partner for Grant Thornton, said during a council meeting he was ‘very concerned’ over the council’s financial position.

A month later in November the council issued a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring itself bankrupt, over a £23m in-year budget gap.

Under the Local Audit and Accountability Act 2014, auditors have powers to issue a public interest report or make written statutory recommendations.

The recommendations must be sent to the Secretary of State, and the statutory powers require councils to take action on a number of areas.

Helen Lillington, who was representing Grant Thornton in the absence of Andrew Smith, said: “As auditors it is part of the regulations, it is part of our wider powers.

“You can imagine that we don’t take those lightly.

"That is supported by a panel and a risk management process by our firm as well to make sure those judgements are consistent and appropriate in light of the circumstances.”

Coun Sam Gardiner (Lab), committee chair said he had been ‘taken by surprise’ by Grant Thornton’s decision to issue the notice.

He said: “Andrew Smith has come to the committee before and has expressed concerns, and has talked about writing a letter to the chief executive about the concerns, but not once has he explained to this committee he was concerned enough to be issuing a Section 24 statutory notice.

Coun Gardiner added that a formal letter was first sent to the council on February 9, but was only communicated to members on February 21.

The notice requires the council to meet to discuss the statutory recommendations and this is expected to take place on March 4.

Councillors questioned whether the issuing of Section 24 notices had become more commonplace due to soaring costs in social care and demand for homelessness support, which the council says resulted in 80 per cent of its recent budget overspends.

Ms Lillington said they were perhaps a reflection of the financial challenges facing councils today.

She added: “The environment is changing significantly.

“I probably would have sat here five, six years ago, and the incidents of auditors actually using any of their wider powers to issue any report was very, very rare and largely unheard of.

“That landscape has changed significantly with the introduction of more public interest reports and certainly more statutory recommendations being made.”

The council is also facing delays in the auditing process and currently has four sets of accounts that should have already been published with audit opinions.

Additional staff have been employed to help clear the backlog and an extra £92,000 spend has been agreed to reflect issues encountered.