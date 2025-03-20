Axed 'vital lifeline' Hucknall evening bus service set to be restored

Residents in Hucknall will soon benefit from the return of an evening bus service, following extensive discussions between Nottinghamshire Council and local transport providers.

The service, which will run from 7pm until midnight six days a week, Monday to Saturday, is set to be reinstated in the first quarter of the 2025-26 financial year.

The decision follows sustained lobbying from local residents, including former county councillor Kevin Rostance, alongside strong engagement from the council’s transport team.

Residents of the Hucknall estates have been without an evening bus service ever since operator Trent Barton axed it due to a lack of funding.

Kevin Rostance (right) with Coun Neil Clarke, has welcomed the return of the Hucknall evening bus service. Photo: Submitted

The county council stepped in to fund the service for a time but since that ended there has been nothing.

Since then, there have been sustained calls from residents for the service to be reinstated with one resident at time saying it left Hucknall West effectively ‘cut off’ after 7pm during the week.

The council says it has remained committed to finding a viable solution that ensures residents can ‘access reliable public transport while ‘ensuring taxpayers’ money is used responsibly’.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for transport and the environment at the council, said: “Bus travel is a vital lifeline for our communities, ensuring people can stay connected to work, education, and essential services.

"Residents have made it clear how important this evening service is.

"Now thanks to the hard work of our officers and the dedication of residents like Kevin, we have reached a positive solution and the service will resume.

Mr Rostance added: “Residents have been telling me for some time how important this evening bus service is for work, socialising, and getting home safely.

"I was pleased to meet with Coun Clarke and drive the route with him to highlight the demand first-hand.

"It’s fantastic that our voices have been heard, and that this vital service will soon be returning to Hucknall West.”

The council explored several options, including its Demand Responsive Transport service, before finalising a plan to extend the existing Connect service run by Trent Barton.

The operator for the restored evening service is yet to be confirmedb but the commitment from the council to bring the service back ensures that residents will soon have access to later buses once again.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall West on the county council, said the return of the evening service was ‘a victory for people power’ and added that Hucknall councillors would step up the campaign for a Sunday service also.