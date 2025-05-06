Beaten Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillor thanks town voters for their support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Outgoing Hucknall county councillor Lee Waters has thanked those in the town who voted for him and his Ashfield Independent colleagues in the Nottinghamshire Council election.

The Ashfield Indepepdents were defending all three Hucknall seats at County Hall but both Coun Waters, in Hucknall South, and Dave Shaw, in Hucknall West, lost out to Reform candidates.

John Wilmott held on to his Hucknall North seat but he was the only Ashfield Indepedent to survive the cull as Reform took the other nine Ashfield seats from the Independents, with Independents Group leader Jason Zadrozny among those to fall.

Coun Waters, along with Couns Shaw and Wilmott remains a Hucknall councillor on Ashfield Council and pledged to continue working for residents in his Hucknall Central ward at district level, while also holding Reform to account on county matters.

Lee Waters has thanked Hucknall residents who voted for him and his Ashfield Independent colleagues. Photo: Submitted

He said: “It’s not a great feeling after losing by a small margin but I am proud of my work as a county councillor for the past four years.

"I worked and supported so many different community groups across our town.

“For the first time in a generation, Hucknall became one of the most commonly used words in County Hall.

"Like many places across the UK, Reform UK did very well and we have been taken over by a tidal wave but I wish them well in running the council.”

He also also paid tribute to Coun Wilmott after what he called ‘an outstanding victory’ in Hucknall North.

He continued: “John is one of a kind – someone who has given decades of service to represent the town he loves.

"I am so pleased that John pushed back Reform with his outstanding victory and I am very confident that he will hold Reform to account.

"The reality is that the old parties have collapsed in Hucknall but the Ashfield Independents will continue to make a difference at the district council and we will ensure that we deliver a health centre, get Hucknall its levelling up money back and protect our green belt.

“I am sad that I can’t do this at the county council but I would like to thank the hundreds of residents who have got in touch with me with commiserations following the result.”