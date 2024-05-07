Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Claire Ward claimed the race for Labour, winning by around 50,000 votes and taking just over 40 per cent of the overall vote, with Conservative candidate Coun Bradley in second place with 29 per cent.

Ms Ward won in several districts which have voted for Conservative MPs in recent elections – including Coun Bradley’s own constituency of Mansfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had previously promised he would step down from his jobs as council leader and MP for Mansfield if he won.

Coun Ben Bradley is staying on as leader of Nottinghamshire Council. Photo: Submitted

Following the loss, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he has no plans to quit.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) following the defeat: “Unfortunately, despite a really strong local campaign, we couldn’t stop the national tide.

“I’m really grateful to the hundreds of people who have been working really hard for months to campaign and to make our case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m really sorry that we couldn’t win, those guys deserved more.

“Personally, obviously I’m really disappointed.

"Over the last two-and-a-half years I’ve worked to secure a huge amount of new powers and new funding for our region, to create an opportunity to deliver more and fix local challenges.

“It’s something I’m passionate about and, obviously, I’m really disappointed that I won’t get to lead it going forward.”

Ms Ward, a former Labour MP for Watford, began her four-year term as East Midlands mayor this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will have powers over transport and economic development that were previously held by the government, and will control a budget of £38m per year.

Her victory came as Conservatives faced sweeping defeats in mayoral and council races across the country, with Ben Houchen’s re-election as Tees Valley mayor one of the party’s few bright spots.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Mansfield last weekend to hail ‘a really important victory’ in the East Midlands.

The new mayor promised she would be a ‘champion for our region’, and said: “I am not prepared to accept just this devolution deal – it is just the start.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank Adlington-Stringer (Green) narrowly pipped Reform UK’s Alan Graves into third place with 50,666 votes to 49,201.