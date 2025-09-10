BREAKING: Plans for 100 homes on Hucknall's Misk Hills rejected again by Ashfield Council

Ashfield Council has thrown out plans to build 100 new homes on land at Misk Hills in Hucknall for a third time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors unanimously voted to refuse planning permission and defend developers Aldergate’s appeal of the non-determination of the plans to the Government’s Planning Inspectorate.

The plans are to build 100 new homes on land off Common Lane which is the start of the historic Misk Hills, which has links to writers like Lord Byron and DH Lawrence and are a precious slice of green belt on the edge of town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans have met with sustained objections from Hucknall residents, who are also campaigning to prevent 3,000 homes being built on another slice of green belt at Whyburn Farm.

Plans to build 100 homes on Misk Hills have again been thrown out by Ashfield Council. Photo: Google

Their arguments remain unchanged – that green belt should not be built on and that Hucknall’s already overburdened and creaking infrastructure simply cannot take anymore development.

Town MP Michelle Welsh (Lab), also opposes the plans for both Misk Hills and Whyburn and is currently trying to get both areas declared as a national park.

At the meeting, committee members voiced their objections while a statement from Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who was unable to attend, also strongly opposing the plans, was read out by fellow Hucknall councillor Dave Shaw (Ash Ind).