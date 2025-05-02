BREAKING: Reform and Ashfield Independents win Hucknall seats in Nottinghamshire Council election

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 12:32 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 14:02 BST
Reform have won the first Hucknall seat in the county council elections. Photo: National WorldReform have won the first Hucknall seat in the county council elections. Photo: National World
Reform have won the first Hucknall seat in the county council elections. Photo: National World
Reform UK and the Ashfield Indepdents have both won the Hucknall seats in the Nottinghamshire Council elections.

Reform claimed the Hucknall South and Hucknall West seats, while the Indepdendents held on to Hucknall North.

Richard ‘Darro’ Darrington well known locally as landlord of the Byron’s Rest pub in the town, polled 1,289 votes to take Hucknall South for Reform from previous incumbent Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who polled 1,081 with Pat Ayres third for Labour on 457.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Chris Adegoke polled 1,208 to take Hucknall West from previous incumbent Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who polled 844, with Kevin Rostance third for the Conservatives on 510.

But there was something for the Ashfield Independents to smile about soon after as John Wilmott held on to the Hucknall North seat, polling 1,231, to edge out Sean Neale (Reform) on 1,001 with Amiee Kimpton third for Labour on 438.

And Reform came within a whisker of winning in Newstead too but Stuart Bestwick managed to cling on by a single vote for the Conservatives, polling 1,291 with Eddie Stubbs second for Reform on 1,290 and John Taylor third for Labour on 590.

With Reform winning seats across the county as early results came in, it is clear the political landscape of Nottinghamshire is changing with Reform on course for victory.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Coun Waters and Coun Shaw’s defeats came hot on the heels on the shock news of Ashfield Independents leader Jason Zadrozny losing his Ashfields seat, again to Reform.

Several other high-profile Ashfield Independents, including party deputy leaders Helen-Ann Smith and Tom Hollis, have also lost their seats and Labour group leader Kate Foale has also lost her seat.

Results:

Hucknall South

Richard ‘Darro’ Darrington (Reform) – 1,289

Lee Waters (Ash Ind) – 1,081

Pat Ayres (Lab) – 457

Jan Lees (Con) – 208

James Harvey (Lib Dem) – 127

Hucknall North

John Wilmott (Ash Ind) – 1,231

Sean Neale (Reform) – 1,001

Amiee Kimpton (Lab) – 438

Rachel Kotze (Con) – 244

Martin Howes (Lib Dem) – 144

Hucknall West

Chris Adegoke (Reform) – 1,208

Dave Shaw (Ash Ind) – 844

Kevin Rostance (Con) – 510

Joe Watkinson (Lab) – 377

Baz Duckhouse (Ind) – 164

Newstead

Stuart Bestwick (Con) – 1,291

Eddie Stubbs (Reform) – 1,290

John Taylor (Lab) – 502

John Sutherland (Lib Dem) – 233

Ian Whitehead (Green) – 184

Related topics:Ashfield IndependentsLee WatersHucknallLabour

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice