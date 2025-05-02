BREAKING: Reform and Ashfield Independents win Hucknall seats in Nottinghamshire Council election
Reform claimed the Hucknall South and Hucknall West seats, while the Indepdendents held on to Hucknall North.
Richard ‘Darro’ Darrington well known locally as landlord of the Byron’s Rest pub in the town, polled 1,289 votes to take Hucknall South for Reform from previous incumbent Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who polled 1,081 with Pat Ayres third for Labour on 457.
And Chris Adegoke polled 1,208 to take Hucknall West from previous incumbent Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who polled 844, with Kevin Rostance third for the Conservatives on 510.
But there was something for the Ashfield Independents to smile about soon after as John Wilmott held on to the Hucknall North seat, polling 1,231, to edge out Sean Neale (Reform) on 1,001 with Amiee Kimpton third for Labour on 438.
And Reform came within a whisker of winning in Newstead too but Stuart Bestwick managed to cling on by a single vote for the Conservatives, polling 1,291 with Eddie Stubbs second for Reform on 1,290 and John Taylor third for Labour on 590.
With Reform winning seats across the county as early results came in, it is clear the political landscape of Nottinghamshire is changing with Reform on course for victory.
Meanwhile, Coun Waters and Coun Shaw’s defeats came hot on the heels on the shock news of Ashfield Independents leader Jason Zadrozny losing his Ashfields seat, again to Reform.
Several other high-profile Ashfield Independents, including party deputy leaders Helen-Ann Smith and Tom Hollis, have also lost their seats and Labour group leader Kate Foale has also lost her seat.
Results:
Hucknall South
Richard ‘Darro’ Darrington (Reform) – 1,289
Lee Waters (Ash Ind) – 1,081
Pat Ayres (Lab) – 457
Jan Lees (Con) – 208
James Harvey (Lib Dem) – 127
Hucknall North
John Wilmott (Ash Ind) – 1,231
Sean Neale (Reform) – 1,001
Amiee Kimpton (Lab) – 438
Rachel Kotze (Con) – 244
Martin Howes (Lib Dem) – 144
Hucknall West
Chris Adegoke (Reform) – 1,208
Dave Shaw (Ash Ind) – 844
Kevin Rostance (Con) – 510
Joe Watkinson (Lab) – 377
Baz Duckhouse (Ind) – 164
Newstead
Stuart Bestwick (Con) – 1,291
Eddie Stubbs (Reform) – 1,290
John Taylor (Lab) – 502
John Sutherland (Lib Dem) – 233
Ian Whitehead (Green) – 184
