BREAKING: Reform and Ashfield Independents win Hucknall seats in Nottinghamshire Council election

Reform have won the first Hucknall seat in the county council elections. Photo: National World

Reform UK and the Ashfield Indepdents have both won the Hucknall seats in the Nottinghamshire Council elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reform claimed the Hucknall South and Hucknall West seats, while the Indepdendents held on to Hucknall North.

Richard ‘Darro’ Darrington well known locally as landlord of the Byron’s Rest pub in the town, polled 1,289 votes to take Hucknall South for Reform from previous incumbent Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who polled 1,081 with Pat Ayres third for Labour on 457.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Chris Adegoke polled 1,208 to take Hucknall West from previous incumbent Dave Shaw (Ash Ind), who polled 844, with Kevin Rostance third for the Conservatives on 510.

But there was something for the Ashfield Independents to smile about soon after as John Wilmott held on to the Hucknall North seat, polling 1,231, to edge out Sean Neale (Reform) on 1,001 with Amiee Kimpton third for Labour on 438.

And Reform came within a whisker of winning in Newstead too but Stuart Bestwick managed to cling on by a single vote for the Conservatives, polling 1,291 with Eddie Stubbs second for Reform on 1,290 and John Taylor third for Labour on 590.

With Reform winning seats across the county as early results came in, it is clear the political landscape of Nottinghamshire is changing with Reform on course for victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Coun Waters and Coun Shaw’s defeats came hot on the heels on the shock news of Ashfield Independents leader Jason Zadrozny losing his Ashfields seat, again to Reform.

Several other high-profile Ashfield Independents, including party deputy leaders Helen-Ann Smith and Tom Hollis, have also lost their seats and Labour group leader Kate Foale has also lost her seat.

Results:

Hucknall South

Richard ‘Darro’ Darrington (Reform) – 1,289

Lee Waters (Ash Ind) – 1,081

Pat Ayres (Lab) – 457

Jan Lees (Con) – 208

James Harvey (Lib Dem) – 127

Hucknall North

John Wilmott (Ash Ind) – 1,231

Sean Neale (Reform) – 1,001

Amiee Kimpton (Lab) – 438

Rachel Kotze (Con) – 244

Martin Howes (Lib Dem) – 144

Hucknall West

Chris Adegoke (Reform) – 1,208

Dave Shaw (Ash Ind) – 844

Kevin Rostance (Con) – 510

Joe Watkinson (Lab) – 377

Baz Duckhouse (Ind) – 164

Newstead

Stuart Bestwick (Con) – 1,291

Eddie Stubbs (Reform) – 1,290

John Taylor (Lab) – 502

John Sutherland (Lib Dem) – 233

Ian Whitehead (Green) – 184