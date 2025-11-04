Bulwell councillor reports county councillors over 'misleading' public over Local Government Reorganisation

Coun Ethan Radford has said county councillors were 'misleading' the public over LGR. Photo: Submitted

There are concerns debates on a planned shake-up of council boundaries as part of proposals for Local Government Reorganisation (LGR) have been ‘misleading’ the public.

And one Bulwell councillor has now formally reported four Nottinghamshire county councillors over alleged breaches of the code of conduct when speaking on the topic during public meetings.

It comes as all nine councils in Nottinghamshire have been discussing and drafting plans to redraw their boundaries, under the Labour Government’s proposals for LGR as announced in December 2024.

At the moment, council services in Nottinghamshire are delivered under a two-tier structure.

Nottinghamshire County Council oversees county-wide services, including social care, education, and road maintenance, while several smaller district and borough councils are responsible for more localised services, such as waste collection and leisure centres.

Nottingham City Council operates as a unitary authority, providing all council services within the city.

Under the plans, all nine existing local authorities would be abolished to create new unitary councils with a higher population of residents.

The Government says it is hoped this would streamline services, prevent overlap, and save taxpayers’ money.

But Coun Ethan Radford (Lab), city council deputy leader, who represents Bulwell, says discussions over the most significant shake-up in local government in 50 years have been marred by factual inaccuracies.

A frequent message seen doing the rounds is that the planned reorganisation is a ‘city council takeover’ – when in fact the authority, as it operates, would cease to exist, and an election to select who sits on the new one would be required.

Coun Radford said it is just one of ‘several factual inaccuracies said during public meetings’.

In September, he sent a letter to four county councillors – Conservative group leader Coun Sam Smith , Coun Neil Clarke (Con), Coun Steve Carr (Brox Ind) and Coun Teresa Cullen (Brox All) – asking that their statements be retracted and corrected.

However, many of them have stood by their statements, prompting Coun Radford to formally complain to their monitoring officer for investigation.

He said: “Whatever party you’re from, honesty in public office isn’t optional, it’s a moral duty.

“If you assert something as fact you should be willing to back it up with proof, otherwise you’re just making things up and misleading people.

“These councillors have had over a month to give the facts that prove what they said is true and they haven’t.

"It’s a shame that because of that, it is now going to cost taxpayers’ money because the councillors don’t want to hold their hands up and admit they got it wrong.

"Their residents deserve better than that.

“They should come clean to residents and back up their words or retract – it’s that simple.”

Coun Radford’s complaints relate to what the councillors said at a county council full council meeting at Oak House in Hucknall on September 2.

A number of the statements complained about relate to Coun Smith, who said the new city unitary authority created under LGR ‘will not be a new authority’, that the city council has been ‘bankrupt not once, but twice', that ‘Nottingham Castle is closed’, that ‘community centres and libraries are closing’, and that the city is in ‘overwhelming debt’.

These have been rebutted by Coun Radford, but Coun Smith says the ‘facts remain that Labour-run Nottingham City Council is in financial difficulty’.

Regarding statements made by Coun Clarke, Coun Radford’s letter says he was inaccurate to suggest the city council is ‘closing leisure centres’ and ‘closing libraries’.

Coun Radford said one leisure centre has closed, but no other centres or libraries have been closed.

Coun Clarke, who is also leader of Rushcliffe Council, is further cited as having said that, under LGR, money would be ‘diverted to pay off the city’s monstrous debts, which in itself will prompt an increase in council tax for those taken over’ – a claim which has been rebutted by Coun Radford.

In reply, Coun Clarke said he would not be entering a ‘ping pong match of comments’ with Coun Radford.

He added: “I would have thought he would be better placed to spend his time and energy trying to fix the broken finances of the city council and protecting services to his residents, rather than attacking financially stable councils like Rushcliffe.”

Coun Carr’s statements – which have again been rebutted by Coun Radford – relate to the city ‘wanting’ Broxtowe Council’s housing stock, worth an estimated £750m.

Coun Carr said he would not be adding anything, except that the word ‘alleged’ should be used.

Coun Cullen’s statement, that ‘the city is not paying off its debts by working hard and earning more money – it’s selling off its assets in a fire sale’, was also raised by Coun Radford as being inaccurate.

Coun Radford said that since 2021 the council has paid off £298m of its debt and money from selling assets ‘was only a minor contributor to that, our cash management has been the major contributor’.

He added: “The council’s asset disposal strategy has been in line with CIPFA guidance on disposing of assets that are surplus to our requirements, which does not constitute a fire sale.”

Responding Coun Cullen said: “In true Labour style, Coun Radford is trying to bully his critics into silence.

“Coun Radford might not like me calling their actions a fire sale, but I’m born and raised in Nottingham, and when someone is flogging assets to pay for their debts, that is exactly what we call it.”

Coun Mick Barton (Ref), county council leader, has also spoken out against claims that reorganisation is a ‘city council takeover’, adding: “We shouldn’t let it get messy, we shouldn’t let it get political.

“There isn’t going to be a city council, it is a nonsense, someone has got to pick the names yet.

"The city name is going – I think put it out to schools and let the kids pick it.

"They are going to be the ones here longer than me.

"I just want to make sure it is delivered properly.”