Bulwell councillor says Government inspectors are 'confident' about changes to Nottingham children's services

A Bulwell councillor says a Government-appointed improvement board has confidence in Nottingham City Council’s critical changes to children’s services.

Education watchdog Ofsted rated the Labour-run authority’s children’s services as ‘inadequate’ in 2022.

Inspectors gave the service the lowest rating possible because children had been left at ‘continued risk of harm’.

Progress is being monitored by an improvement board, appointed by the Department for Education, and regular Ofsted visits are taking place.

Coun Cheryl Barnard says Government inspectors are confident about changes to Nottingham children's services. Photo: Submitted

The latest visit took place on November 22 and 23, with a focus on the support for children and young people who have left care.

Inspectors met care leavers and council staff to determine whether sufficient improvements had been made.

Speaking during a meeting on November 30, Bulwell Forest councillor Cheryl Barnard (Lab), lead councillor for children, young people and schools, said: “Inspectors told us our personal advisors are tenacious and consistent in their practice with care leavers, and act as good parents to them.

“Their health and emotional wellbeing is met, but there is strong support for care leavers with additional vulnerabilities and good links with specialist services, either internal to the council or external.”

However more work needs to be done, councillors were told during the children and young people scrutiny committee meeting.

Coun Barnard continued: “We are on an improvement journey and there were areas still identified for further development, so inspectors noted these and noticed that we were already working on these.

“That is ensuring pathways are consistent, ensuring monitoring and oversight is constantly recorded and has a positive impact on young people’s plans and the services they receive, and to ensure where all care leavers and workers know where to find the local offer.

“We are continuing that improvement, which is monitored by our children’s improvement board, they scrutinise the progress we are making, and they are confident about the progress that is being made.”

An Ofsted report into the latest visit is expected to be published in January.

Around 700 Nottingham children are currently in the care of the authority, up from just over 600 in 2016.

Costs to support children and young people are rising significantly, and is part of the reason why the council issued a Section 114 notice on November 29, effectively declaring bankruptcy.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request, by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, recently revealed private care providers were paid a total of £44,990,000 by the council in 2022-23, up from £33,476,000 the year before.

The council is also having to rely on temporary agency staff to fill gaps in its social worker workforce.

Almost a quarter of all children’s social worker jobs are taken up by agency staff, who can earn upwards of £30 an hour, more than the average pay of a permanent council social worker.

The FOI request revealed a total of £3,895,726 was spent on agency staff to support children’s services in 2022-23, up from £3,454,479 the year before.

Speaking of the need for agency staff after the meeting, Coun Barnard said: “The agency staff we use are social workers and we need experienced social workers.

“And if we cannot recruit them, then we have to use agencies.”