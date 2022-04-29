Bulwell Forest councillor standing down from Nottingham City Council executive

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark (Lab), is one of four councillors, along with Couns Sally Longford, Sam Webster and Rosemary Healy (both Lab) stepping down in the new-look executive which will be officially elected into place on May 9.

Coun Campbell-Clark’s decision brings to an end her second spell on the executive, having served from 2004 to 2012 before joining again in 2019.

During her time on the executive, she has been a passionate advocate for services to older people and in her last role on the executive, she served as portfolio holder for leisure and culture.

Coun Eunice Campbell-Clark is stepping down from Nottingham City Council's executive

Meanwhile, Coun Longford’s decision to step down also means the council will have a new deputy leader with Coun Adele Williams (Lab) moving into the role.

Coun Longford said: “After three years as deputy leader I’ve decided to step down from this role.

"However, I will still be leading the council’s climate change, carbon reduction and sustainability efforts in my role as portfolio holder for this area.

“The role of deputy leader has at times been very challenging but rewarding, and it’s been a real privilege to have held such a key position for our great city.

"I would like to take the opportunity to thank all the people who have supported me in these interesting times.”

Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader, said: “Being elected to serve is an honour and Sally, Sam, Rosemary and Eunice have carried out their duties on my cabinet with pride and passion.

"Sally has set Nottingham on an ambitious journey towards environmental sustainability and has been a loyal and dedicated deputy since she was elected to the role in 2019.

"Despite standing down as deputy leader, I’m pleased that Sally will continue to drive forward improvements in air quality, sustainable energy, retro-fitting of social housing and biodiversity.”

“Although Sam, Rosemary and Eunice have chosen to stand down from the executive this year, I know that they will continue to dedicate their efforts to the residents in Castle, Mapperley and Bulwell Forest respectively.

Bulwell will still be represented on the executive with Coun Cheryl Barnard (Lab), who also represents Bulwell Forest, remaining as portfolio holder for children, young people and schools.

The new executive arrangements come into force on May 9 at the council’s annual general meeting.

The new-look executive will be as follows:

Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader and portfolio holder for strategic regeneration and communications

Coun Adele Williams (Lab), deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance.

Coun Sally Longford (Lab), portfolio holder for energy, environment and waste services.

Coun Rebecca Langton (Lab), portfolio holder for skills, growth and economic development.

Coun Linda Woodings (Lab), portfolio holder for adult social care and health.

Coun Pavlos Kotsonis (Lab), portfolio holder for leisure, culture and planning.

Coun Toby Neal (Lab), portfolio holder for housing and human resources.

Coun Audra Wynter (Lab), portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks

Councillor Neghat Khan (Lab), portfolio holder for neighbourhoods, safety and inclusion