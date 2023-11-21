Bulwell gets almost £20m of Government money for town centre improvements

Bulwell has been handed an early Christmas present by the Goverment in form of almost £20m towards improving the town centre.

The Bulwell scheme is one of four East Midlands projects awarded a total of £53m from round three of the Government’s flagship Levelling Up Fund, to spread equality, boost jobs and support communities.

The investment of just under £20m for Bulwell will go towards improving the marketplace and creating the ‘Bulwell Promenade' – a new green corridor through the heart of the town centre.

The project will also improve the look and feel of hidden heritage by reinstating original features.

Just under £20m worth of investment is also being provided to support the regeneration of Sherwood's former coal-mining communities and the remaining East Midlands money is going to projects in Leicester and Swadincote.

Michael Gove MP, Levelling Up Secretary, said: “Levelling Up means delivering local’s people’s priorities and bringing transformational change in communities that have, for too long, been overlooked and undervalued.

“We are backing 55 projects across the UK with £1 billion to create new jobs and opportunities, power economic growth, and revitalise local areas.

“This funding sits alongside our wider initiatives to spread growth, through devolving more money and power out of Westminster to towns and cities, putting in place bespoke interventions to places that need it most, and our long term plan for towns.”