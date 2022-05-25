Bulwell MP demands Government do more to tackle cost of living crisis during Prime Minister's Questions

Addressing the Prime Minister during Prime Minister’s Questions on the House of Commons on Wednesday, May 25, Mr Norris (Lab) said: “Jubilee LEAD Academy in my constituency, working with Nottingham citizens, recently asked me to visit the school to hear about their low-pay campaign.

"They’re tired of seeing people in their community working hard but living in poverty.

"And now bills are rising, inflation’s at nine per cent and yet the Government seems incapable and, frankly, a little disinterested in doing anything to help out.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris challenged the Prime Minister in the House of Commons

“Our children can see the need for action, why can’t our Government?”

Replying, Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Con) said: “Thirty million workers in employment will get a tax cut in July, on top of everything else were are doing, but that is not the end of what this Government is doing to help people.